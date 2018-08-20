You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
LISTEN: Teachers strike for a better life balance

Children are supporting their teachers as they strike at parliament today.

Teachers say the lack of staff due to poor pay is causing constraints on personal time.

They hope that a pay increase will encourage people to train as teachers, allowing more time with their own families.

Claire Oram from Mahinawa Special School says she is tired of letting her own kids down because of her commitment to her job.

