You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Monday, 20 August 2018 04:17 am

Mayor throws on Onesie for ambulance appeal

Aug 17th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

 

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester will be one of the many volunteers hitting the streets this September 7th  for Wellington Free ambulance’s annual street appeal.

The country’s only free ambulance service needs to raise four million dollars annually to cover the cost of services.

Last year’s onesie day collected $170,000, almost enough to buy a new ambulance.

Communications advisor Sarah Coulthard says last year Mayor Lester dressed in a purple dinosaur Onesie and they understand he’ll be doing the same this year.

Listen:

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Ambos dust off Onesies for annual appeal

Mayor throws on Onesie for ambulance appeal

Burger competition sparks debate over fries

International success for a Petone pizzeria

    Want to be the next big radio star?