Mayor throws on Onesie for ambulance appeal

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester will be one of the many volunteers hitting the streets this September 7th for Wellington Free ambulance’s annual street appeal.

The country’s only free ambulance service needs to raise four million dollars annually to cover the cost of services.

Last year’s onesie day collected $170,000, almost enough to buy a new ambulance.

Communications advisor Sarah Coulthard says last year Mayor Lester dressed in a purple dinosaur Onesie and they understand he’ll be doing the same this year.

