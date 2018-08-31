Money thrown at Kereru problem on Hutt riverbank

Native Kererū are feeding on the Lucerne trees along the Hutt riverbank and being hit by oncoming traffic.

As a result, the New Zealand Transport Agency is spending 15 thousand dollars removing the trees along State Highway two.

The news is being welcomed by Tony Stoddard from the advocacy programme Kererū Discovery.

He says the tree removal is giving the Kererū the opportunity to find safer food sources.

He says the authorities finally found the solution after he went to the media.