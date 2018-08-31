You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 31 August 2018 07:02 am

Money thrown at Kereru problem on Hutt riverbank

Aug 30th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News

Native Kererū are feeding on the Lucerne trees along the Hutt riverbank and being hit by oncoming traffic.

As a result, the New Zealand Transport Agency is spending 15 thousand dollars removing the trees along State Highway two.

The news is being welcomed by Tony Stoddard from the advocacy programme Kererū Discovery.

He says the tree removal is giving the Kererū the opportunity to find safer food sources.

He says the authorities finally found the solution after he went to the media.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

is looking to change the shape of te ao Māori in mainstream media having previously studied at Massey University, completing a Bachelor of Communications.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected

Improved respiratory health behind bike challenge

Number 18 bus service to return

No damage reported in Pacific Ocean earthquake

    Want to be the next big radio star?