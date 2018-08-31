You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 31 August 2018

Residential Tenancies Act reform welcomed

Aug 30th, 2018

The Government is appealing to the public and asking for feedback on its plans to shake up the Residential Tenancies Act.

Minister for Housing Phil Twyford says the Act is outdated now that one third of New Zealanders are renting.

The minister wants tenants and landlords to have their say on the proposals in the discussion document.

Wellington Renters United spokesperson Kate Day says it is exciting to see the government acknowledge renting laws.

The online submission survey is available here and the consultation will run for eight weeks.

