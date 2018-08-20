You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Simple solution to stay safe online

The internet might be a complicated place, but keeping your finances safe online is simple.

A survey by Nielsen.com has found Kiwis spend almost 18 hours a week online.

But it’s unwise to use the same password for Facebook and your online banking account.

Netsafe CEO Martin Cocker says almost every online business is under attack nearly all the time.

The Auckland based technology expert says if Kiwis are wanting to protect themselves online, it’s as easy as changing your passwords often.

