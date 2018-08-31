Warm summer causing winter Rat problems for homeowners
Aug 24th, 2018 | By Courtney Day | Category: Latest News, Multimedia
Pest controllers are swamped with rat infestation jobs this month with colder weather forcing rats indoors.
Wellington Pest Management’s Darren Labrum says the rat numbers built up significantly over the long and hot summer.
He says Wellington’s western suburbs have more pest issues because they’re located near bush.
He offers this advice on dealing with a rat infestation before calling pest controllers.