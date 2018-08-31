Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected
Aug 30th, 2018 | By Nikita Rawnsley-Wratt | Category: Radio News
Claims synthetic cannabis users seeking help in the Wellington region are being neglected, and aren’t getting the help they need.
Those seeking help to kick the habit in Porirua are having to seek help at a support programme for ex Methamphetamine users.
Wesley Community Action support worker Liz Makalio, says the meth support group would send them to a synthetic cannabis support group if there was one.