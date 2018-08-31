You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 31 August 2018 07:03 am

Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected

Aug 30th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Claims synthetic cannabis users seeking help in the Wellington region are being neglected, and  aren’t getting the help they need.

 

Those seeking help to kick the habit in Porirua are having to seek help at a support programme for ex Methamphetamine users.

 

Wesley Community Action support worker Liz Makalio, says the meth support group would send them to a synthetic cannabis support group if there was one.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Local synthetic cannabis users feel neglected

Improved respiratory health behind bike challenge

Number 18 bus service to return

No damage reported in Pacific Ocean earthquake

    Want to be the next big radio star?