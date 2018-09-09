Government told to tighten up disability legislation

Members of the disability community and their supporters are calling on government to make access for the disabled a top priority.

They will present disability issues minister Carmel Sepuloni, a book of stories showcasing issues faced by disabled Kiwis at an event at Parliament next Tuesday.

Access Matters is a campaign by the Access Alliance, made up of 12 disability organisations, lobbying government for new disability legislation.

Community organiser, Aine Kelly-Costello, who is blind, says the disabled face physical and attitudinal barriers on a daily basis, and there is no one law protecting their rights.