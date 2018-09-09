You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 09 September 2018 04:00 am

Government told to tighten up disability legislation

Sep 5th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

 

Members of the disability community and their supporters are calling on government to make access for the disabled a top priority.

They will present disability issues minister Carmel Sepuloni, a book of stories showcasing issues faced by disabled Kiwis at an event at Parliament next Tuesday.

Access Matters is a campaign by the Access Alliance, made up of 12 disability organisations, lobbying government for new disability legislation.

Community organiser, Aine Kelly-Costello, who is blind, says the disabled face physical and attitudinal barriers on a daily basis, and there is no one law protecting their rights.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Future of Daffodil Day flowers looks grim

Disabled unhappy with plastic straw ban

Porirua to get co-working space

Winter blues linger for North Island

    Want to be the next big radio star?