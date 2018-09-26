LISTEN: Artificial Intelligence proves powerful for Māori learners

Artificial intelligence is helping people use te reo Māori in an everyday context.

Startup company ReoBot is a Facebook Messenger chatbot which leads conversation in te reo Māori.

Co-founder Jason Lovell (Ngāti Kahu ki Whangaroa, Ngāi Tahu) was on his own reo journey when he discovered how he could extend his learning outside of the classroom.

He says the biggest obstacle of learning Māori was being able to utilise it in everyday situations but says AI will bring the normalisation of te reo Māori closer.