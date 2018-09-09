Daffodil Day funding initiative going digital

With fewer and fewer people carrying cash the Cancer Society is looking at new ways to raise money.

The annual Daffodil Day street appeal collects around 200 thousand dollars locally, which is about half of what is raised annually.

Cancer Society manager Graeme Milne says like any event it has a life cycle and they are trying to find new fundraising initiatives beyond the street appeal.

He says this year the Cancer Society is trying to be more digitally oriented

For more information on how you can get involved click here