You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 09 September 2018 04:00 am

Food truck smokes other contestants out of contention

Sep 5th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News, News, Radio News

And the winner of the 2018 Wellington on a Plate’s best burger contest is – Wilson Barbeque

 

Voters and judges agreed the smoked beef rib with candied bacon and cheesy sauce between buns, flipped in a food truck was the best on offer.

 

The secret ingredient may have been the beef ribs which took 10 hours to smoke.

 

Wilson Barbeque co-owner Casey Wilson says they sold more than 3000 burgers over 17 days.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Future of Daffodil Day flowers looks grim

Disabled unhappy with plastic straw ban

Porirua to get co-working space

Winter blues linger for North Island

    Want to be the next big radio star?