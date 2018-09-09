Food truck smokes other contestants out of contention

And the winner of the 2018 Wellington on a Plate’s best burger contest is – Wilson Barbeque

Voters and judges agreed the smoked beef rib with candied bacon and cheesy sauce between buns, flipped in a food truck was the best on offer.

The secret ingredient may have been the beef ribs which took 10 hours to smoke.

Wilson Barbeque co-owner Casey Wilson says they sold more than 3000 burgers over 17 days.