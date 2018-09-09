You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Sunday, 09 September 2018 04:00 am

Free nappy initiative may be coming to Wellington

Sep 5th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Low income families in the Wellington region may be next to benefit from Plunket’s free nappy initiative.

 

Plunket and Huggies have joined forces and have given away over 500,000 nappies to South Auckland families in the first stage of the initiative.

 

Plunket nurses distribute the nappies to low income families during their Well Child home visits.

 

Plunket spokesperson, Carolyn Mettrick, says they want to extend this to include more communities in New Zealand.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Future of Daffodil Day flowers looks grim

Disabled unhappy with plastic straw ban

Porirua to get co-working space

Winter blues linger for North Island

    Want to be the next big radio star?