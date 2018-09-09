Free nappy initiative may be coming to Wellington

Low income families in the Wellington region may be next to benefit from Plunket’s free nappy initiative.

Plunket and Huggies have joined forces and have given away over 500,000 nappies to South Auckland families in the first stage of the initiative.

Plunket nurses distribute the nappies to low income families during their Well Child home visits.

Plunket spokesperson, Carolyn Mettrick, says they want to extend this to include more communities in New Zealand.