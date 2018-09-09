You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Future of Daffodil Day flowers looks grim

Daffodil Day flowers may soon become a thing of the past as the push against plastic hardens.

The Cancer Society has cut down on the use of plastic in this years street appeal displays.

Cancer Society manager Graeme Milne says real flowers are available as well as the plastic ones but in the future, they may be replaced by stickers.

He says they are working it is a work in progress to create more environmentally friendly merchandise.

