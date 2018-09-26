The reinforcing of mana in New Zealand

Wellington’s Catholic Archdiocese is encouraging people to recognise their Mana during Kia Kaha Te Reo Māori or, Maori Language Week.

Saint Bernard’s College believes Mana is important for all students helping them stand up and be proud during periods of humility or failure.

In the Maori Dictionary mana is described as a type of empowerment and the more important the event, person or object is, the more mana it represents.

Saint Bernard’s teacher Hamish Sutherland says mana helps develop students so they can appreciate where they have come from and he says it is an important role for the school to take on.