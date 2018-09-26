You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 26 September 2018

Pipi Mā dolls say ‘kia ora’ to overseas whanau

Māori speaking Pipi Mā dolls are aiding tamariki and adults to learn te reo Māori.

The Pipi Mā range which includes two seasons of their cartoon series aims to normalise the language through their dolls and merchandise.

Sales manager Trudy James (Ngapuhi, Tainui) says more often than not adults will buy the Pipi Mā dolls as a token for their own reo journey.

She says the dolls have even proven to be popular in the overseas market.

is looking to change the shape of te ao Māori in mainstream media having previously studied at Massey University, completing a Bachelor of Communications.
