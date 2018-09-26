You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
LISTEN: Māori talking dolls compliment Te Reo journey

Pipi Mā is continuing to expand their products to pursue their goal of normalising te reo Māori.

The four Māori speaking dolls were released in 2016 and over two years have grown to include a Kura range of school bags and lunch bags and the second season of their children’s cartoon series.

The second cartoon is introducing new characters which sales manager Trudy James (Ngapuhi, Tainui) says have new phrases that support tamariki on their reo journey.

She says the vision of the company is to have everyone correctly pronounce Kia Ora with confidence leading to the introduction of the new characters.

 

