Sunday, 09 September 2018 03:59 am

Porirua to get co-working space

Porirua is getting its first community workspace in October.

James Walsh, owner of the Settlement co-working space in Petone says they chose the additional location because of the resurgence of businesses and housing in the area.

Co-working allows freelancers, small business owners, and others without traditional offices to work alongside each other.

Mr. Walsh says many companies are choosing these environments because they are cost effective, and it leads to networking and collaboration.

