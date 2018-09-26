You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 26 September 2018 11:17 pm

Te reo books for teens hard to find

There is a hole in the market when it comes to books in te reo for teen readers.

Kilbirnie Childrens Bookshop manager Lucy Bailey says the majority of te reo Maori books are younger children’s picture books, or in full te reo catering for experienced te reo speakers.

She says young adults who may want an easier read are not catered for.

Lucy Bailey says there’s not a lot of new material coming through, but many are just translations of existing books.

 

