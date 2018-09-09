Wellingtonians say let Manning in.

Wellingtonians are generally supportive of Chelsea Manning coming to the country, despite her criminal conviction.

Ms. Manning, a former US intelligence analyst, is scheduled to talk in Auckland and Wellington next weekend, but the Immigration Department is still considering whether to allow her entry.

She was convicted of computer fraud and espionage in 2010 for leaking US government documents to Wikileaks.

People questioned on Cuba Street today say the benefit of having her speak outweighs her conviction.

