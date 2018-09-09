You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Yoga in classrooms tackles mental health issues

Students report their mental health has improved thanks to the introduction of yoga in classrooms.

 

Nearly 500 students from 7 schools have been involved in the Yoga for Schools programme which began in May 2018.

 

Over 60% of 230 students who were surveyed say yoga is helping them deal with emotions such as anger, sadness and anxiety

 

Avalon Intermediate School Principal Ian Hastie says the programme has given his students strategies to deal with everyday situations.

