You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 12 October 2018 09:22 am

Alcohol ads thrown off the bus in Auckland

Oct 9th, 2018 | By | Category: News, Radio News

In a new effort to reduce alcohol abuse Auckland’s public transport services will stop advertising alcohol from the first of October.

Alcohol Healthwatch cooperated with Auckland Transport to ban all alcohol advertisement on their services

Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch Dr Nicki Jackson says she hopes they can influence teenagers to pick up better drinking habits

She says, they’re working closely with other cities pushing them to follow Auckland’s decision.

 

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Leave Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Radio News

Doing the mahi to make fossil fuels extinct

Audio description lifts curtain on theatre for blind

Wellington expecting bumper cruise ship season

Connection key to mental health

    Want to be the next big radio star?