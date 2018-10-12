Alcohol ads thrown off the bus in Auckland
Oct 9th, 2018 | By Jayden Tamarua
In a new effort to reduce alcohol abuse Auckland’s public transport services will stop advertising alcohol from the first of October.
Alcohol Healthwatch cooperated with Auckland Transport to ban all alcohol advertisement on their services
Executive Director of Alcohol Healthwatch Dr Nicki Jackson says she hopes they can influence teenagers to pick up better drinking habits
She says, they’re working closely with other cities pushing them to follow Auckland’s decision.