Anxious moments as armed police board bus

Passengers onboard the number one bus from Island Bay got more than they paid for this morning when armed police jumped onboard , searching for a suspected robber.

Mount Cook resident Andrew Lawler says it was like being in a movie.

He says when the bus pulled over several police officers with their guns were drawn jumped on and searched the bus.

Everyone was stunned and silent while at the same time looking around to see who the police were looking for.

“I guess it’s a little bit scary being in a closed space with somebody that might have a weapon,

“But you could see everyone was very scared,” he says.

Police say they are looking for a man following a robbery in Berhampore around 7 this morning.

They say inquiries are continuing and they can’t confirm if a weapon was involved.