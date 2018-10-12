You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 12 October 2018 09:21 am

Audio description lifts curtain on theatre for blind

Oct 10th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

Audio description is making the arts more fun for the blind.

Blind people have always gone to plays, but sometimes its hard following the action when characters aren’t talking.

Audio Described Aotearoa, founded by Nicola Owen, is working with theatre companies around the country to fill in the gaps when there’s no dialog.

She says a trained describer provides commentary on the visuals in a play.

