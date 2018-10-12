Audio description lifts curtain on theatre for blind
Oct 10th, 2018 | By Bonnie Mosen | Category: Radio News
Audio description is making the arts more fun for the blind.
Blind people have always gone to plays, but sometimes its hard following the action when characters aren’t talking.
Audio Described Aotearoa, founded by Nicola Owen, is working with theatre companies around the country to fill in the gaps when there’s no dialog.
She says a trained describer provides commentary on the visuals in a play.