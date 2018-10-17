You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:22 pm

Benefit system failing the most vulnerable

The Green Party wants to give the social welfare system a makeover

Party members Marama Davidson and Jan Logie are travelling the country campaigning to put the ‘heart back into our welfare system’.

They’re hoping to gather feedback to be presented to parliament later this month by the Welfare Expert Advisory Group.

Jan Logie says the Green Party has always been focused on the benefit system and are excited about the opportunity this could bring.

 

 

Benefit system failing the most vulnerable

