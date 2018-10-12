You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 12 October 2018 09:21 am

Diverse capital lays out a rainbow welcome

Oct 10th, 2018 | By | Category: Top Picture

A final cleanup of skid marks before the rainbow crossing is officially opened on Dixon Street.

Thanks to a last minute clean-up, Wellington’s brand new rainbow pedestrian crossing will go ahead as scheduled at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Wellington City Council has now twice been forced to send in clean-up teams after big black skid marks appeared on the 20 thousand dollar Dixon Street crossing.

Spokesperson Richard MacLean says people need to start acting like adults and drive according to the law.

“We can always just have a chat to the police if it starts becoming a regular thing, then we will look at our options,” he says.

The city’s first rainbow crossing will be officially opened by Mayor Justin Lester at four this afternoon.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Doing the mahi to make fossil fuels extinct

Audio description lifts curtain on theatre for blind

Wellington expecting bumper cruise ship season

Connection key to mental health

    Want to be the next big radio star?