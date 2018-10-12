Diverse capital lays out a rainbow welcome

Thanks to a last minute clean-up, Wellington’s brand new rainbow pedestrian crossing will go ahead as scheduled at 4 o’clock this afternoon.

Wellington City Council has now twice been forced to send in clean-up teams after big black skid marks appeared on the 20 thousand dollar Dixon Street crossing.

Spokesperson Richard MacLean says people need to start acting like adults and drive according to the law.

“We can always just have a chat to the police if it starts becoming a regular thing, then we will look at our options,” he says.

The city’s first rainbow crossing will be officially opened by Mayor Justin Lester at four this afternoon.