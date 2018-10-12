You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 12 October 2018 09:21 am

Doing the mahi to make fossil fuels extinct

Oct 10th, 2018 | By | Category: Radio News

A Taranaki environmental organisation is working hard to make fossil fuels a thing of the past

Climate Justice Taranaki is warning we’re running out of time and need to take action against climate change now.

The group recently sailed with Greenpeace flagship the Rainbow Warrior to off shore rigs along Taranaki’s coast to increase awareness around 30 new oil wells in the area.

Spokesperson Emily Bailey says they’re putting all their effort into banning all oil and gas drilling in New Zealand.

 

