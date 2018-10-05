LISTEN: Blind community puts government on notice

A petition presented to parliament this week is calling for government departments to do better when dealing with the visually impaired.

The man behind the petition Jonathan Mosen, was spurred into action after encountering difficulties filling in this year’s census.

He says he had trouble when his screen reading software could not read the online census code.

Mr Mosen who’s an IT professional, contacted Statistics New Zealand to get them to text the code, but they declined quoting security concerns.

He says his petition acknowledges the problems faced by members of the blind community and others frightened by the process.