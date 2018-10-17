LISTEN: Calls for change to benefit system

The Green Party is calling for a more compassionate social welfare system.

Increasing baseline benefits and combining Family Tax with the In-Work Tax Credit are all part of their initiatives to change the system.

Its MP, Jan Logie says they want to utilise their resources to overhaul the welfare system and support those living in poverty.

She says people need to make suggestions to the Welfare Expert Advisory Group who will collect the feedback and present it to parliament early next month.