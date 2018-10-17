You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:22 pm

LISTEN: Calls for change to benefit system

Oct 15th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News, News

The Green Party is calling for a more compassionate social welfare system.

Increasing baseline benefits and combining Family Tax with the In-Work Tax Credit are all part of their initiatives to change the system.

Its MP, Jan Logie says they want to utilise their resources to overhaul the welfare system and support those living in poverty.

She says people need to make suggestions to the Welfare Expert Advisory Group who will collect the feedback and present it to parliament early next month.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

is looking to change the shape of te ao Māori in mainstream media having previously studied at Massey University, completing a Bachelor of Communications.
Email this author | All posts by

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Benefit system failing the most vulnerable

Rainbow crossing a small step in the right direction

On yer bike!

No support for meat tax here

    Want to be the next big radio star?