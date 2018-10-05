LISTEN: Celia the documentary wins audience approval

New Zealanders are being urged to head to a theatre and check out a new documentary about the life of social activist Celia Lashlie.

A hundred people celebrating 125 year anniversary of New Zealand women getting the vote were treated to the last screening of Celia at Nga Taonga.

The new documentary produced and directed by experienced journalist Amanda Millar documents Celia Lashlies unfinished work.

After the screening audience members were full of praise for the film there were many different opinions, but all agreed that all New Zealanders need to see this movie.