You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Friday, 05 October 2018 12:48 pm

LISTEN: Celia the documentary wins audience approval

Oct 3rd, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News, News

Audience members question director Amanda Millar about her documentary on social activist Celia Lashlie at Nga Toanga.

New Zealanders are being urged to head to a theatre and check out a new documentary about the life of social activist Celia Lashlie.

A hundred people celebrating 125 year anniversary of New Zealand women getting the vote were treated to the last screening of Celia at Nga Taonga.

The new documentary produced and directed by experienced journalist Amanda Millar documents Celia Lashlies unfinished work.

After the screening audience members were full of praise for the film there were many different opinions, but all agreed that all New Zealanders need to see this movie.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.

Radio News

Calligrapher shows how to paint a picture with words.

New visual-aid app seen as game-changer

Wellington bus crisis windfall for local cabbies

Fair trade coffee option for Johnsonville

    Want to be the next big radio star?