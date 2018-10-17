LISTEN: Fun day highlights homelessness
Oct 15th, 2018 | By Nikita Rawnsley-Wratt
Jamming with strangers, face painting and an abundance of food is how Wellington chose to spend World Homeless Day 2018.
Wellington organisations held a community fun day as a way to bring everyone together.
People attending the event at the Compassion Soup kitchen event agreed it was a good way for the community to recognise people doing positive work around homelessness in Wellington.