Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:22 pm

LISTEN: Fun day highlights homelessness

Oct 15th, 2018 | By | Category: Latest News, News

Community fun day

Jamming with strangers, face painting and an abundance of food is how Wellington chose to spend World Homeless Day 2018.

Wellington organisations held a community fun day as a way to bring everyone together.

People attending the event at the Compassion Soup kitchen event agreed it was a good way for the community to recognise people doing positive work around homelessness in Wellington.

