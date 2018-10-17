LISTEN: New Zealanders like their internet without limits

Kiwi’s internet usage is through the roof showing we are watching an excessive amount of Game of Thrones.

Broadband connections with unlimited data caps make up over 70 percent of all broadband connections in New Zealand for 2018 says Stats NZ.

Laura O’Leary Unlimited data plans are becoming cheaper and more available nationwide and that’s leading people to switch to unlimited data in their homes and businesses.

She says New Zealanders used 280 million gigabytes of broadband in June this year, which is over 150 gigabytes per broadband connection a month.