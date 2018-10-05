LISTEN: Ngā Manu Kōrero empowers language users

Students from across Aotearoa met in Tairāwhiti last week for the national Ngā Manu Kōrero speech competition.

The 53rd annual event was originally established for Māori rangatahi to build confidence in their English skills while speaking on Māori topics.

Leah Tebbutt speaks with Dr Te Mākao Bowkett, Ngā Manu Kōrero facilitator, on the changing landscape of the competition and how it has brought resilience to te reo Māori.