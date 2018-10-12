LISTEN: Ratepayers likely to foot the bill for waterfront vandalism
Oct 10th, 2018 | By Nicholas Hendricks
Wellington’s Mayor says ratepayers could pay for some of the reckless vandalism of a beloved water sculpture on the city’s waterfront.
The Len Lye water sculpture was snapped off by a man who was swinging on the artwork yesterday.
The sculpture was about to be turned on for summer after a three hundred thousand dollar repair process.
Mayor Justin Lester says while the council does have insurance, ratepayers could foot part of the bill.