Friday, 12 October 2018 09:22 am

LISTEN: Summer months bringing hot and harsh conditions

With a dry few months ahead there’s the possibility of an increased fire risk says NIWA.

El Niño is already on its way bringing cold, windy and dry conditions with a low chance of rain.

NIWA predicts the the El Niño conditions will remain until Autumn next year, and may even stick around until June.

NIWA’s principal scientist Chris Brandolino says that the summer weather may bring some problems for farmers because soil moisture levels are already below normal for this time of year.

