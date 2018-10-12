LISTEN: Wellingtonians at odds with Minister over surplus
Oct 10th, 2018 | By Nicholas Hendricks | Category: Latest News
Wellingtonians say the government should be spending the surplus announced yesterday, not saving it.
Treasury figures have revealed a 5.5 billion dollar surplus is sitting in government coffers.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson, says the surplus should be saved for a rainy day.
Wellingtonians spoken to on Lambton Quay were fairly unanimous that the government should be spending it.