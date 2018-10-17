On yer bike!

New Zealand’s first bike-sharing initiative OnzO is being trialled in Wellington’s CBD

The bike sharing service has been operating in Auckland for over a year and will be expanded to include the Wellington area if it proves popular.

OnzO has developed a mobile app which lets you see where all available bikes are and you can pay Online, just 25 cents for 15 minutes.

Wellington City Councillor Sarah Free supports Onzo and is encouraging people to bike across town instead of driving or using public transport.