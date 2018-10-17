You TubeFacebookTwitterflickrGoogle plus
Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:22 pm

On yer bike!

Oct 15th, 2018 | By | Category: News, Radio News

New Zealand’s first bike-sharing initiative OnzO is being trialled in Wellington’s CBD

The bike sharing service has been operating in Auckland for over a year and will be expanded to include the Wellington area if it proves popular.

OnzO has developed a mobile app which lets you see where all available bikes are and you can pay Online,  just 25 cents for 15 minutes.

Wellington City Councillor Sarah Free supports Onzo and is encouraging people to bike across town instead of driving or using public transport.

 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Leave Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Radio News

Benefit system failing the most vulnerable

Rainbow crossing a small step in the right direction

On yer bike!

No support for meat tax here

    Want to be the next big radio star?