PHOTO ESSAY: Colourful crossing opened

Wellington’s first rainbow crossing has been officially opened with a colourful street party.

Mayor Justin Lester cut the ribbon at a ceremony attended by hundreds of enthusiastic attendees.

The mayor says he wants the crosswalk to be the first step in developing Cuba Street into Wellington’s “pride precinct”.

The unveiling included performances from drag queens, lip sync battles, and prize giveaways.

Many of those attending dressed in rainbow colours to show support for the crossing and the LGBT+ community.

Plans for the opening were hampered by vandals leaving tyre marks on the crossing just days after it was painted.

The council has had to remove tyre marks from the $20,000 paint job on two separate occasions.

Those attending the opening party say they were disappointed with the vandalism, but glad it was removed in time for the unveiling.

Multiple new tyre marks have been left on the crosswalk since the unveiling.