Rainbow crossing a small step in the right direction
Oct 15th, 2018 | By Leah Tebbutt | Category: News, Radio News
Members of the rainbow community say Wellington’s new rainbow crossing is a sign of visibility and pride for the capital.
The crossing which was officially opened last week was a collaborative effort between the Wellington City Council and the rainbow community.
Support group, Inside Out’s national coordinator, Tabby Besley says the crossing is important for Wellington but is only a step in the right direction.
She says the crossing is a symbol that Wellington welcomes everyone, but the rainbow community wants safe spaces and more gender neutral bathrooms.