Wednesday, 17 October 2018 09:22 pm

Rainbow crossing a small step in the right direction

Members of the rainbow community say Wellington’s new rainbow crossing is a sign of visibility and pride for the capital.

The crossing which was officially opened last week was a collaborative effort between the Wellington City Council and the rainbow community.

Support group, Inside Out’s national coordinator, Tabby Besley says the crossing is important for Wellington but is only a step in the right direction.

She says the crossing is a symbol that Wellington welcomes everyone, but the rainbow community wants safe spaces and more gender neutral bathrooms.

