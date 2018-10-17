WATCH: Cats Protection League needs your help

Our increasingly cashless society is making it harder for the Cats protection League to fund their organisation through an annual street appeal.

President Iona Anderson says the appeal is their biggest fundraising effort of the year.

“That’s our opportunity to get out on the streets in our aprons and cat ears and take money off the population of Wellington.

“It’s becoming more and more difficult because fewer people actually have cash on them, and I think all of the charities find that,” she says.

The money raised goes toward re-homing cats, providing them with cat necessities and paying vet bills.

The league has organised around 25 volunteers to collect outside shops for the appeal where they get huge support from Wellingtonians.

“They’re awesome. Absolutely awesome. The vast number of people will give us what they have and we get a lot of positive comments,” says Iona.

Their next big fundraising event is the sale of their annual calendar.