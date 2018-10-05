WATCH: Calligraphy with expert Stan Chan

Local artist and calligrapher Stan Chan hosted a calligraphy demonstration at Wellington’s National Library as part of Chinese Language Week on Wednesday.

Chinese Language Week is a yearly celebration of Chinese culture running from the 23rd to the 29th of September.

Events held across New Zealand aim to bring more attention to Chinese culture.

A small group of attentive students watched Mr Chan demonstrate painting techniques, and talk about his experience as a bilingual artist.

He told them that learning to paint or speak a language are based on the same principles.

“To me, painting and language are a similar way, you’ve got to use it. You’ve got to learn it and keep drawing on it in exercises” he says.

Mr Chan is also an art teacher with many years of experience.

He says he prefers the word sharing to teaching.

“I share my interests and what I know, because sometimes I can learn from my students as much as they learn from me” he says.

“Sometimes you look at a young person and you think ‘Wow this is amazing. Why didn’t I think of that?’”

Mr Chan runs inkLink art studio in Left Bank Arcade on Cuba Street where he teaches art on Saturdays.

More information on Chinese Language week can be found at https://www.nzclw.com/

To contact Stanley Chan for more information or schedule lessons, visit https://inklinkstudio.com/